Nampa man airlifted to hospital after collision with semi

PAYETTE COUNTY -- Two people were injured after a Nampa man drove into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi truck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on I-84 in Payette County.

Idaho State Police say 50-year-old Michael McLachlan of Nampa was headed east in a Subaru Legacy when he lost control of his car, driving across the median and into the westbound lanes of the interstate.



McLachlan's car was hit by a semi truck driven by 51-year-old Alicia Osuna Portillo of Twin Falls. The impact of the crash pushed both vehicles into the median.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts when they collided, police say. McLachlan was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, while Osuna Portillo was taken by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash blocked the westbound left lane for five hours as emergency crews worked to help the injured drivers and clear the wreckage.

