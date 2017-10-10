Nampa man, 25, killed in rollover

Canyojn County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo: KTVB)

MELBA -- A Nampa man was killed when he was thrown from his vehicle as it rolled.

The crash happened sometime before 7:30 a.m., near Melba on Southside Boulevard near Melmont Road. A passing driver spotted the wreckage and alerted the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say deputies arrived to find the driver, a 25-year-old man, had been ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Investigators say the crash appeared to have happened sometime overnight, but was not discovered until daylight. Idaho State Police is assisting in the investigation.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office urged all drivers to remember to wear their seatbelts.

© 2017 KTVB-TV