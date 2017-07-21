Nampa home a complete loss after 2-alarm fire

A Nampa home is a complete loss after 2-alarm fire on Friday. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

NAMPA - A home in Nampa is a complete loss after a two-alarm fire Friday in Nampa.

The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m., set a manufactured home ablaze and completely destroyed it.

The Nampa Fire Department on Friday evening was still on scene at 3000 Sparks Avenue with crews from Deer Flat and Melba. The home collapsed on itself, and the crawlspace was still burning.

The fire sparked some small grass fires nearby, but no other homes were damaged.

Nampa fire said the owners weren't home when the fire started, but there were reportedly a few dogs inside that are presumed dead.

KTVB was told that the owners had been renovating the home, and that materials associated with that work outside the home helped fuel the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV