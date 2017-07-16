Nampa girl attacked by dog reunites with family: 'She's strong and she's a fighter'

Just weeks after she was seriously injured in a dog attack in Mexico, a 6-year-old Nampa girl was welcomed home at the Boise Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - It's been almost two weeks since 6-year-old Andrea Guzman was attacked by a family dog while visiting her father in Mexico.

Three surgeries later, she is finally home in Nampa and on Sunday she was greeted at the Boise Airport with balloons, cards and family.

"We didn't think that it would be so soon," said Andrea's aunt, Patsy Calero. "We know that her condition is still very critical."

When the accident happened, Andrea was almost 1,000 miles away from her mother Nadia Munguia who flew to Mexico the next day to be by her daughter's side.

MORE: 6-year-old Nampa girl mauled by family dog

"I was torn when I saw her," said Nadia. "I didn't think it was that bad until I saw her. It was just a nightmare. I had to be strong for my daughter, but I didn't know how much stronger I could be."

Andrea underwent one surgery while in Mexico and then two more after she was transported to Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego.

"I still can't believe it actually, that it happened," said Nadia.

Although there is a long road ahead full of appointments, surgeries and recovery, Nadia says she believes Andrea will do much better now that she's home.

"Every day, every morning she wakes up and asks the doctors when she can come home," Nadia said. "She's strong and she's a fighter and I'm so lucky to still have her here."

Nadia says that doctors in San Diego have lined up doctors and appointments for Andrea in Idaho. The main focus is on her eye. Surgeons had to place a metal plate under her right eye, and she is unable to see out of it.

If you'd like to help Andrea there is a Wells Fargo account under the names "Andrea Guzman" and "Terri Alvera". There is also a PayPal account.

