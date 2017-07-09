Nampa family works to get injured girl home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
6-year-old Nampa girl mauled by family dogJul. 9, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
-
Police investigating man's death outside Boise businessJul. 9, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
Local cop pushes man in wheelchair home in triple-digit heatJul. 8, 2017, 10:52 p.m.