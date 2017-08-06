Nampa boy builds prosthetic finger for neighbor

After a neighbor lost part of his finger in an accident at work, Trevin Edwards decided to build him a prosthetic finger using metal piping and a wooden dowel. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

NAMPA - A 12-year-old Nampa boy used a unique skill to help a neighbor in need. Trevin Edwards built a prosthetic finger for his neighbor, Daniel Haney, after Haney had an accident work.

Haney is a mechanic, and an engine smashed part of his finger causing so much damage he lost part of it. When Trevin found out about the accident he wanted to help. That's when he came up with the idea of building a prosthetic finger using metal piping and a wooden dowel.



"He was ecstatic. He loved it, and it was awesome." Trevin said. "It made me feel good. It feels like I actually made a difference in the world."

Haney says the gesture means a lot.



"I just never would have expected my finger would be more important to him than playing video games or worrying about his toys or things like that,” Haney said. “To me, it just showed how special of kid he is and how good he's been raised."

This isn't the first prosthetic Trevin built; He first built a prosthetic leg for a GI Joe. Each one takes him a about a day to create.

