Multiple bus vs. vehicle accidents reported

This accident between a school bus and vehicle happened at 17th Ave. N. and 4th St. N. in Nampa Monday morning. (Photo: Shawna Neff)

BOISE - West Ada School District officials say two school buses were involved in accidents this morning. One of the buses was not carrying any students at the time of the accident.

District spokesman Eric Exline said the other bus was on Locust Grove Road and headed to Heritage Middle School around 7:15 a.m. when it was hit by a vehicle. Seven students were on board at the time but none of them were injured.

We don’t know the extent of the damage to the bus, but another bus was called out to take the children to school.

Exline said snow on the roads delayed getting kids to school today. Many buses were late due to the difficult road and driving conditions.

KTVB meteorologist Jim Duthie says the snowfall has already begun tapering off in some parts of the Treasure Valley, and will continue to do so through the rest of the afternoon. However, temperatures are not expected to get above freezing today, meaning the snow will not be melting. That could cause delays for kids riding the bus home from school because of snow-covered roads.

In Nampa, there were three accidents this morning involving school buses, according the Nampa Police Department. There were no injuries to report in any of the accidents.

Shawn Neff sent us a photo of a car versus bus accident in Nampa this morning. It happened at 17th Avenue N. and 4th Street N.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says by 12:30 p.m. Monday, there were 19 stalled or stuck vehicles, 74 non-injury crashes, three injury crashes, seven hit-and-run crashes, and 24 slide-offs reported.

Idaho State Police officials say there are multiple slide-offs and crashes they are responding to particularly in the Magic Valley. They warn drivers to plan extra travel time, and ensure their vehicles are winter weather ready for travel.

