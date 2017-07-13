Multiple agencies fighting brush fire near Kuna

Multiple agencies battled a brush fire southwest of Kuna on Thursday. (Photo: KTVB First Person)

KUNA - Multiple agencies are fighting a brush fire southwest of Kuna.

The Bureau of Land Management said the Murphy Lane Fire was burning 20-plus acres of grass and brush near Kuna Butte.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the fire started near Robinson and Murphy roads, and was moving southeast toward Kuna Cave Road. People were asked to avoid Kuna Cave Road between Robinson and Swan Falls roads.

The BLM said crews from their agency were assisting resources from the Murphy and Kuna rural Fire Departments.

Sheriff's officials said residents in the area have been notified, but no evacuations had been requested as of around 4:15 p.m.

This is a breaking story, and KTVB has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.

