Mountain View High student named finalist for Google doodle

Alejandra Dahlmeir-Santiago poses next to her Google doodle. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

A Mountain View High School senior was surprised Monday as Idaho's winner for her artwork in the Doodle 4 Google competition.

The contest is open to K through 12 students across the country to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “What I See for the Future.”

Alejandra Santiago is Idaho's winner with her doodle “Humankind's Next Great Leap...Mars.” She was inspired by NASA's reusable rocket.

She's now one of 53 finalists from across the U.S. that could see their drawing on the Google search homepage.

Alejandra hopes this contest will help kick start her dream of becoming a professional artist.

"It's a way to communicate with people, to teach people, to show stories and everything or, I mean to share inspirations," Alejandra said.

If selected, Alejandra could take home a $30,000 college scholarship, plus, a $50,000 "Google for Education” grant to be used for improving her school’s computer lab or technology program.

You can vote on your favorite doodle through March 6th.

