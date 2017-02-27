Mountain View alum Slocum wins Big Ten Freshman of the Year

(Photo: USA Today)

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland -- Former Mountain View Maverick Destiny Slocum was named the 'Big Ten Freshman of the Year' on Monday, the conference announced.



Slocum, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2016 recruiting class by ESPN, has started 28 of 29 games as a true freshman for the Maryland women's basketball team this season.



Slocum is averaging 11.1 points, 6.0 assists, and her 58 three-point field goals made are just one shy of the Maryland freshman record.



The two-time Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year was also earned All-Big Ten Second-Team honors.



Maryland (26-2, 14-1) clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title and is the number two seed going into the Big Ten Conference tournament.

