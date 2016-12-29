Mountain snowpack off to a good start

Hydrologist Ron Abramovich measures the snowpack in Idaho's mountains. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The valley is off to a good start this winter when it comes to snowfall. Hydrologists say so far this year we've seen about a 25 percent increase in precipitation for the month of December. Something that has transitioned well into our mountain snowpack.

On Thursday, hydrologists snow shoed into the Mores Creek Summit. It's something they've been doing since the late 1930s. One by one they work their way to five different locations on the mountain. At those locations, the hydrologists measure the depth of the snow, along with the water density of the snow.

"It's an excellent start to the season," hydrologist Ron Abromovich said.

Abromovich added that right now the average depth up on Mores Creek Summit is 52 inches, that's up four inches from what they typically see this time of year.

Boise River watermaster Rex Barrie says if you melt that 52 inches of snow down, there's a little more than 12 inches of water in the snowpack.

"What we're looking for is a good snowpack that will last us through the winter months and we won't start seeing that runoff until late in the spring. The reason we look for that is to try and prolong the storage in the reservoirs as long as possible," Barrie said.

This year has been a little different than in years past. The mountains have seen an increase in snowfall, but also colder temperatures. Those colder temperatures cause the snow to become fluffy, which means there's less water content.

"We're looking at about average which is good," Barrie said. "It's very light snow as you guys have observed. So there's not the water content in the snow that we'd like to see, and the colder it gets the drier the snow is. So we want to see some more snow storms coming in."

This year's snowpack also has to deal with the aftereffects of the Pioneer Fire, which burned all the canopies from the trees.

"Some of the impacts is we're going to see the snow starting to melt a little earlier than normal without the canopy slowing the melt down," Abromovich said.

Abromovich added that we still have two-thirds of the way to go in the season. Right now, we're just a third of the way through our winter snowpack, which is why he says it's important that we continue to get snow.

"We're only in the third inning of a baseball game. So we have six more innings to go and we're off to a great start. We're winning," Abromovich said.

Copyright 2016 KTVB