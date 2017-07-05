Mountain lion spotted near Table Rock

Mountain Lion (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd/Thinkstock)

BOISE - Hikers in the Boise Foothills are encouraged to be on alert after a mountain lion was recently spotted in the Table Rock area.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise police officer saw the big cat during a routine patrol. There have been no other reports of mountain lion sightings in the area recently.

Fish and Game says the sighting serves as a reminder that no matter where you live in Idaho, you're probably close to wildlife and may encounter animals, even in urban or suburban areas.

Most wildlife encounters, including those with mountain lions, are brief and non threatening, officials said.

The department has a brochure with tips on what do if you see a mountain lion, and how to avoid attracting mountain lions to homes and property.

