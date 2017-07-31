Mountain lion shot after killing pets in Cassia County

Mountain lion in tree (Photo: IDFG)

OAKLEY, Idaho -- A female mountain lion was shot and killed near Oakley Saturday by Idaho Department of Fish & Game and Wildlife Services officers.

Fish and Game officials say the big cat was one of two young mountain lions that had killed several housecats and a dog in residents' yards over the past week.

Officers have set up a live trap in hopes of capturing the other mountain lion involved in the attacks. Area residents are asked to stay away from the trap and report any mountain lions by calling 208-324-4359.

Mountain lions that are posing "an immediate threat to a person or property" can be killed without a license or tag, Fish and Game says.



