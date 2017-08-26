Mountain Home woman found dead

Elmore County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased Saturday morning.

She has been identified as Paula Knudson Ferbrache of Mountain Home. She was 71 years old.

The sheriff’s office received a report at about 7 p.m. Friday about a missing woman. She had left work at about 2 p.m, and had not yet returned home.

Deputies searched for the woman and her car late into the night, but suspended the search until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., someone reported seeing the woman’s car on a dirt road, in an agricultural area about four miles northeast of Mountain Home. Deputies who responded to the area found Ferbrache with the car. She had already passed away.

The sheriff’s office says Ferbrache’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said Saturday afternoon that an autopsy has been scheduled, but the results would not be available for a while.

Detectives with Idaho State Police are assisting the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV