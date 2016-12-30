Mountain Home teen seriously injured while sledding

CJ continues to recover after being injured in a sledding accident on Christmas day.

MOUNTAIN HOME - A Mountain Home family wants to share a message of safety after a sledding accident put their son in a hospital on Christmas Day.

Fifteen-year-old CJ was being pulled by a truck using a car hood as a sled when they hit a snow drift. The hood hit him first in the face and then spun around and hit him in the back of the head.

He was knocked unconscious and had to be airlifted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

CJ suffered broken bones in his face, fractured skull, and a traumatic brain injury.

His family says they are now preparing for months of recovery in the hospital.

"It was just one of those normal everyday things, you go out and play and the next thing you know your life's changed within a flash," said CJ's mother Taysia Stephens.

CJ's family wants to stress to everyone going sledding - even just downhill - to wear a helmet.

