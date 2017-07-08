Mountain Home detective pushes man home in triple-digit heat

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Local cop pushes man in wheelchair home in triple-digit heatJul. 8, 2017, 10:52 p.m.
-
DeOrr Kunz's family still searching, two years laterJul. 8, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Son of missing Boise man: 'I want him home, I want…Jul. 7, 2017, 9:34 p.m.