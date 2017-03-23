Mountain Home airman dies at base in Southwest Asia

Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow (Photo: Mountain Home Air Force Base)

MOUNTAIN HOME - An airman from Mountain Home Air Force Base has died in Southwest Asia while performing maintenance duties, the base said Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow died on Wednesday. The 25-year-old from Dansville, New York was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron based out of Mountain Home. The squadron is currently participating in Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's name for military intervention against the Islamic State group.

On its Facebook page, the base said Morrow sustained a "fatal injury while executing her duties as a weapons loader at an expeditionary base in Southwest Asia."

An investigation is underway into Morrow's death.

In a statement, Col. Jefferson O'Donnell, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, said Morrow spent seven years as a Gunfighter.

"Those who knew her valued her love of life and art, her leadership, her skills and her passion," O'Donnell said. "Her actions and contributions as a weapons loader just in five months overseas, let alone seven years as a Gunfighter, have set records for weapons employment in combat. We will dutifully continue to perform the mission while we mourn her loss. In doing so, we honor her for making the greatest sacrifice."

