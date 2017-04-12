Motorcyclist rescued after crashing into Mores Creek

A motorcyclist was rescued after crashing into Mores Creek Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE COUNTY - A motorcyclist was rescued after crashing into Mores Creek Wednesday afternoon.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office said they received a report at around 4 p.m. of motorcycles - believed to be four of them - being driven at an extremely high rate of speed on Hwy 21. About 10 minutes later, they were notified that there was a crash around milepost 25.

A motorcyclist ran into the creek. It appears that he swam to the opposite side of the creek from the highway and had to be rescued and brought back across the creek.

Wilderness Ranch Rescue brought a boat and crew to rescue the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was transported by Air St. Luke's to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

The crash is under investigation.

Officials were still trying to find the motorcycle.

