Motorcyclist killed in Twin Falls crash

TWIN FALLS - One man is dead after a crash involving a truck and motorcycle Friday night in Twin Falls.

Idaho State Police troopers were called to the intersection of Eastland Drive and Kimberly Road at 10:46 p.m.

ISP says the driver of a 2017 Ford U-Haul truck failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he turned south from the westbound side of Kimberly onto Eastland, and collided with Travis W. Berkley, 33, of Hansen, who was heading east on Kimberly on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Berkley died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP.

