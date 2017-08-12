Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Boise

BOISE - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Boise.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Vista Avenue and Cassia Street.

The Boise Police Department said that initial reports from witnesses indicated that a motorcycle headed south on Vista ran into the side of the SUV, which was attempting to make a left turn.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The names of the victims have not been released. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify the man who died after family is notified.

