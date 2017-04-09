Motorcyclist dies after crash near Horseshoe Bend

HORSESHOE BEND - A motorcyclist who was flown to a Boise hospital after a crash on Idaho 55 outside of Horseshoe Bend has died from her injuries, police said Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on Horseshoe Bend Hill, south of the town.

Idaho State Police say 55-year-old Tamara J. White, of Boise. was riding southbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when she failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a concrete barrier.

White was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where she later died from her injuries.

Police say White was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The highway was blocked for about two hours while police worked to clear the scene.

