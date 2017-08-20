Motorcyclist killed in crash near Banks

BOISE COUNTY - A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after hitting a telephone pole along Highway 55, Idaho State Police said.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Dean Rogers of Horseshoe Bend was driving south on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he drove off the right shoulder of the road, and struck a telephone pole.

The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. about two miles south of Banks.

Police say Rogers was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries at the the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

