Motorcyclist killed in crash near Banks

BOISE COUNTY - A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after hitting a telephone pole along Highway 55, Idaho State Police said.
According to investigators, 47-year-old Dean Rogers of Horseshoe Bend was driving south on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he drove off the right shoulder of the road, and struck a telephone pole.
The crash happened at about 2:45 a.m. about two miles south of Banks.
Police say Rogers was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries at the the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
