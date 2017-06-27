Motorcycle rider killed in rear-end crash

(Photo: Lucy Claxton, This content is subject to copyright.)

SHOSHONE -- A Jerome man was killed Monday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into another vehicle on U.S. Highway 26.

The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m., between Shoshone and Richfield.

According to Idaho State Police, 54-year-old Judy Childs of Shoshone stopped her Jeep in the eastbond lane of travel while waiting to make a lefthand turn across traffic.

Steven K. Jones, 66, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east when he failed to slow down behind the stopped Jeep, and crashed into the back of it.

Jones, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police say. Childs was wearing her seatbelt, and was not hurt.

