SALEM, Ore. -- A mother and four children died in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Highway 99E and Nevada Street NE, about a mile north of Salem.

Lisette Medrano-Perez, 25, of Molalla, and her four children were pronounced dead at the scene. The child victims were an 8-year-old boy, six-year-old boy, four-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl.

Police say northbound Land Rover, driven by Favian R. Garcia, 27, from Gervais, and a southbound Buick Century, occupied by Medrano-Perez and her children, collided head-on while the two vehicles were going around a corner.

Garcia had minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

The road was closed for the investigation and traffic detoured by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

