Most of Boise Greenbelt reopens as floodwaters recede

BOISE -- After a long wait, cyclists, joggers and dog-walkers will be allowed back into previously blocked areas of Boise's Greenbelt Wednesday.

The City of Boise is reopening much of the Greenbelt after assessing all 25 miles of pathway.

Safety concerns forced Boise to close down all but 11 miles earlier this year as the abnormally-high river surged over the Greenbelt, leading to erosion and pathway damage in some areas. At its peak, the river reached flows of 9,500 cfs, well above the floodstage mark of 7,000 cfs.By Wednesday, river flows had fallen to 4730 cfs.

Employees from Public Works and the Parks and Recreation departments inspected the entire length of the Greenbelt last week, inspecting the path and riverbanks for damage and checking on the stability of trees in the formerly flooded areas.

Five sections of the Greenbelt will remain closed until the damage can be repaired. The off-limit areas still have issues including downed trees, standing water, and erosion damage.

The City has put aside $1.4 million for repairs, although the final cost of fixing the damage is unknown. The closed areas are listed below:

Part of the Greenbelt path through Marianne Williams Park in Southeast Boise

The entire Bethine Church River Trail near the Cottonwood Apartments in Southeast Boise

The south side of the Greenbelt underneath the W. Parkcenter Boulevard Bridge to Loggers Creek

The north side of the Greenbelt near Veteran’s Memorial Park

A section of the north side of the Greenbelt that connects Esther Simplot Park to Veteran’s Memorial Pond

The public is asked to stay out of these areas until they are officially reopened. To see a map of the closed and open areas, click here.

“We continue to ask Greenbelt users to obey all posted signs and stay out of closed and fenced off areas for safety reasons,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Dangerous conditions still exist in some areas because of trees with roots undermined by the water, as well as bank and pathway stability concerns. Please be alert and aware of your surroundings when traveling on all paths.”

According to the Boise Fire Department, the “Dangerous River Condition” remains in effect. People and pets are urged to stay out of the river.



