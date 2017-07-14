Mosquito traps test positive for West Nile in Ada County

A female Aedes albopictus mosquito feeding on a human host. (Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor)

BOISE -- Two mosquito traps in Ada County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District says it's the first positive test for the virus in Ada County this year.

One of the traps is on Valley Heights Drive in Boise, and the other is in Kuna on West Fourth Street near Indian Creek.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the locations and continue their treatment efforts there and throughout the county.

Meanwhile, people should take measures to protect themselves from mosquitos by draining any standing water around their home, wear long sleeves and pants when outside, and use a mosquito repellent with DEET.

