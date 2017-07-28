Mosquito traps in Canyon County test positive for West Nile

Mosquito (Photo: KTVB)

CANYON COUNTY -- Two mosquito traps along the Boise River in Canyon County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The two traps were located between Caldwell and Middleton.

While mosquito abatement operations have been completed around the area, Caldwell is scheduled for an aerial treatment this weekend.

Mosquitoes with West Nile have been found in several counties around the state, including Ada, Canyon and Gem counties.

So far, no human cases have been confirmed.

Officials encourage you to 'fight the bite' by eliminating standing water, using mosquito repellant that contains deet and wearing long sleeves and pants.

