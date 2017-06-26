Mosquito spraying operations start this week in Ada County

Due to all the recent flooding, officials are predicted a bad mosquito season in Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Ada County will begin aerial mosquito spraying operations this week amid concerns about an abnormally-high count of the insects.

Flooding around the Treasure Valley has left large swaths of standing water, accelerating the growth of mosquito populations. And river levels going down doesn't exactly spell relief, Mosquito Abatement Director Brian Wilbur said.

"As those waters are receding, they're exposing pools that are really having a lot of mosquitoes in them," he said.

County officials say they want to be proactive in the fight against the insects, which are known to carry the West Nile Virus. The virus has not yet cropped up in Ada County this year, although infected mosquitoes have been found in Canyon and Payette counties.

Ada County plans to carry out aerial applications of dibrom concentrate during the evening hours of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. The pesticide is federally regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, and poses no risks to people or pets.

Wilbur said the county is targeting specific areas along the river valley, and will seek to kill off more than just the adult mosquitoes.

"We're also doing something we've never done before, in that we are going to try to do some larvacide applications," he said.

Residents should take care to avoid mosquito bites, and wear insect repellent with DEET, especially around areas with standing water.

For more on the county's mosquito abatement program, click here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV