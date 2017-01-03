More snow, more problems for residents on side streets

With more snow in the forecast, residents living on side streets and subdivisions are worried about road conditions in their neighborhoods.

BOISE - The headache continues for those living on side streets or subdivisions, whether it's getting stuck or slipping and sliding in snow that has been around for weeks.

"The roads are pretty bad, pretty treacherous and dangerous," said Boise resident Cameron Rice. "You can easily slip out if you're driving and going slow, even just taking off from a stop sign."

"It's hard getting out on the main roads, you just spin your tires and you have to wait a really long time," said Boise resident Patrick Cusick. "I've seen some people's cars getting pushed."

Many are left hoping, and even pleading, for help from the Ada County Highway District.

"We probably won't be out in front of their home anytime, if at all," said Craig Quintana with ACHD.

Quintana also says residential streets are the last priority at times like this. He says residential areas are behind 1,000 miles of major roadways, 500 miles of collectors or mid-size roads, and 3,000 miles of local roads.



"It's just not practical for us to get deep into those neighborhoods and scrape them down to pavement," Quintana said.

Quintana says this has been unusual for the Valley to get this much snow and then to have it stick around for this long.

"Generally the pattern is by the time we would be able to get out to the subdivision streets we would have a melt-off," Quintana said.

That hasn't been the case this time around.

Throughout the winter ACHD has 58 pieces of equipment, 37 of which have plows, and five graders. Many residents are wondering if that's enough.

"When it's getting dangerous like this you would hope that they would take that step forward to improve what is the problem," said Rice.

In Idaho Falls they use a special machine to remove snow from the roads and haul it to an empty lot or field - getting it off the roads and out of people's way.

Quintana says while he doesn't expect to see any changes when it comes to equipment, he wont' rule it out completely.

"We're set up to respond to the norm winter snow event, this being a little abnormal," said Quintana. "I don't think you plan for the exception, you plan for the standard or the rule of the day. While we have heard people say that they would like us to do more in those neighborhoods, they also like to have their taxes as low as possible so that kind argues more for the standard game plan."

Quintana also says that if you notice a problem area or intersection you can contact ACHD and they will evaluate that area to determine if something can be done. ACHD has also contracted two teams of graders that will add to their fleet to take care of the main roads.

"We know that the plows aren't going to come through here, but some sand would be great," said Rice. "I for one am not adverse to paying my taxes even a little bit more to make sure that when we do have a freak winter we get some roads cleared a little bit better."

