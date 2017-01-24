More pothole repair scheduled for Wednesday between Caldwell and Nampa

CALDWELL -- The Idaho Transportation Department will again take steps to fill in the potholes that have been irking Canyon County drivers.

Repairs to the stretch of eastbound Interstate 84 will begin Wednesday after the morning commute. One lane will remain open, and all on and off-ramps will be accessible as crews work.

The speed limit in the area will be reduced to 55 miles an hour for safety reasons. Drivers should slow down and plan a little more time for their trip or take an alternate route.

ITD says recent extreme weather is responsible for the numerous potholes that have popped up on the interstate. Repair crews have been working to fix them all between storms.

"The transportation department thanks motorists for their patience as these critical repairs are being made," the department said in a press release.

