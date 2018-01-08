More inmate attacks roil third Boise-area prison

(Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE -- Idaho State Correctional Institution has been placed on lockdown following two separate fights between inmates Monday morning.

The fights - both of which came during breakfast time - follow larger clashes between prison gangs at the Idaho State Correctional Center and Idaho Maximum Security Institution. Twenty-eight inmates total were involved in the ISCI melee Friday, with 17 inmates involved in the fight at IMSI the day before.

RELATED: Prisons south of Boise on secure status after second gang fight

Six inmates total were hospitalized after last week's violence, but all are expected to survive.

By contrast, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said Monday, none of the inmates involved in the fights at ISCI were seriously hurt.

The first incident happened at about 7:15 a.m., when three inmates attacked three other inmates as they walked from their housing unit to the dining hall. Less than an hour later, another clash involving four inmates broke out in the dining hall.

MORE: 5 inmates hurt in gang fight at IMSI

Ray said in both cases, security staff and correctional officers were able to intervene immediately. The lockdown was ordered as a precautionary measure, he said.

It's unclear whether the fights at ISCI were gang-related, or if they have any connection to the unrest at the other prisons.

All four Boise-area prisons have been placed on "secure status," with some cellblocks of IMSI and ISCC on lockdown.

Visiting has been suspended and inmates' movement is restricted at all four prisons while the secure status designation is in place.

No timeline has been set for their return to normal operations, officials say.



© 2018 KTVB-TV