Mom: Teen killed in I-84 crash was 'just like a light'

BOISE -- The mother of a Boise teenager who was one of two people killed in a crash on I-84 said Wednesday that her daughter was just starting to come into her own as a young adult when her life was cut short.

"She was just barely starting to blossom," Nina Marquez said. "She was getting into the growing-up stage."

Ivy Marquez, 19, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center Sunday from injuries she had suffered in a March 30 car wreck.

According to Idaho State Police, Ivy Marquez was a passenger in a car driven by 21-year-old Derik Olander when the Subaru stopped suddenly on the interstate near the Vista Avenue exit. The car was rear-ended by another vehicle, fatally injuring Ivy Marquez and 19-year-old Larry Olander of Boise.

Derik Olander is currently listed in fair condition in Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation

Nina Marquez said her daughter and Larry Olander had started dating not long before the crash, but were already making plans for the future.

"They were like Romeo and Juliet," she said.

Ivy Marquez was a kind, artistic girl who loved to write, draw, and create fashion sketches, her mother said. Originally from Texas, she moved to Boise several years ago to live with her grandmother, and was working on applying for jobs and completing her GED.

"She's the sweetest girl ever. She's just like a light," Nina Marquez said. "She was passionate, caring - the most loyal friend anybody could have."

Few people are prepared to bury their child at 19, and the Marquez family is no exception. In addition to dealing with her grief and comforting Ivy's two younger brothers, the sudden death of her daughter has left the family in an unexpected financial bind, Nina Marquez said.

She has set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise enough money to bury her daughter.

"Even the burial itself is so much, just to get her in a decent place where she can have a headstone," Nina Marquez said.

The family is attempting to raise $5,000 - just enough, Nina Marquez says, for a concrete casket and a simple burial. Later, after her daughter is in the ground, she will work to come up with enough money to install a headstone at Ivy's grave.

Anyone who wants to contribute can donate to the GoFundMe here. Donations to Ivy Marquez' funeral fund can also be paid directly to Relyea Funeral Home.

