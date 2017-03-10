KTVB
Moderate flooding expected in Weiser

KTVB , KTVB 8:25 AM. MST March 10, 2017

WEISER -- The river is rising again in  Weiser, with forecasters warning residents to prepare for moderate flooding Friday and into Saturday morning.

The Weiser River was measured at 10.46 feet at about 8 a.m. Friday, surpassing the 9.5-foot eight at which the river is considered to be in flood stage.

PREVIOUSNational Guard evacuates man trapped in Weiser floodwaters

The river is expected to peak at 12.41 feet - into the "moderate" flooding level - by 3 a.m. Saturday, before receding.

Water levels are not the only concern: River monitors say the water is moving at 11,000 cubic feet per second, well above the normal rate of about 2,000 cubic feet per second.

MORE: Idaho water officials discuss river levels, spring runoff

Friday's concerns come one month after flooding in Weiser submerged the east part of town and required the rescue of several residents.

KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates. 

