Moderate flooding expected in Weiser

Weiser flooding (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

WEISER -- The river is rising again in Weiser, with forecasters warning residents to prepare for moderate flooding Friday and into Saturday morning.

The Weiser River was measured at 10.46 feet at about 8 a.m. Friday, surpassing the 9.5-foot eight at which the river is considered to be in flood stage.

The river is expected to peak at 12.41 feet - into the "moderate" flooding level - by 3 a.m. Saturday, before receding.

Water levels are not the only concern: River monitors say the water is moving at 11,000 cubic feet per second, well above the normal rate of about 2,000 cubic feet per second.

Friday's concerns come one month after flooding in Weiser submerged the east part of town and required the rescue of several residents.

