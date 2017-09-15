MM67 Fire shuts down eastbound I-84 east of Boise

The MM67 Fire shut down eastbound I-84 east of Boise Friday afternoon. (Photo: BLM)

BOISE - A grass fire east of Boise shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 Friday afternoon.

The Bureau of Land Management said the 5-acre MM67 fire was reported at around 3:47 p.m. Friday, and it was burning in the median. The eastbound lanes of the interstate were shut down because of heavy smoke.at milepost 65 at the weigh station.

As of around 5:30 p.m., part of westbound I-84 was being used to let eastbound traffic flow through the area.

According to the BLM, their crews and resources from the Orchard Training Range had stopped forward progress of the fire as of around 4:40 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

