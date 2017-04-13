Missing Pocatello veteran may be headed to Boise

Abrocio “Nick” Jaramillo (Photo: Pocatello Police)

POCATELLO -- Pocatello police are asking everyone to keep an eye out for a missing man who is possibly headed to the Boise area.

Abrocio “Nick” Jaramillo, 36, walked away from the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello Wednesday evening.

Jaramillo is about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, pants, and white sandals with black soles.

The missing man also has a full beard and wears glasses, police say.

He may also be headed toward Blackfoot or Gillette, Wyoming.

Anyone who spots Jaramillo or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

© 2017 KTVB-TV