Missing Nampa man found safe

Andrew J. Forehand (Photo: Nampa Police)

NAMPA -- A 21-year-old man who was missing for more than a month has been found safe, police said Thursday evening.

The Nampa Police Department made the announcement just hours after asking for the public's help in tracking down Andrew Forehand. A friend who was with Forehand saw a news report and notified police that he was okay, police said.

Forehand had been missing since the second week of February when a relative dropped him off in the 100 block of Queens Court in Nampa. His friends and family had not heard from him since, police say, and he has not been active on his social media accounts.

