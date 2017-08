21-year-old Kimberley was last seen on August 15. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - A 21-year-old Boise woman who police had asked for the public's help to find has been found and is safe.

Boise police said Kimberley - who had been missing since August 15 - was located Thursday in the area of Lake Hazel and Five Mile roads.

She has been reunited with her family.

Police thank all those who helped find her.

