Missing Boise man found safe in Colorado

BOISE -- A Boise man whose disappearance last week prompted police to ask for help finding him has been found safe in Colorado.
There was no foul play involved in the disappearance of the man, identified only as Robert, police said Monday.
MORE: Have you seen him? Boise man missing
Officers had asked the public to keep an eye out for Robert after he went missing Wednesday, after telling an employer he was not feeling well.
Boise Police thanked local residents who helped share the missing person alert.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs