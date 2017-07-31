Missing Boise man found safe in Colorado

Police are looking for a missing man named Robert who was last seen at a business on Federal Way Wednesday evening. (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE -- A Boise man whose disappearance last week prompted police to ask for help finding him has been found safe in Colorado.

There was no foul play involved in the disappearance of the man, identified only as Robert, police said Monday.

Officers had asked the public to keep an eye out for Robert after he went missing Wednesday, after telling an employer he was not feeling well.

Boise Police thanked local residents who helped share the missing person alert.

