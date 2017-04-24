KTVB
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Millions of spoiled onions disposed of in Idaho, Oregon

Associated Press , KTVB 11:29 AM. MDT April 24, 2017

NYSSA, Ore. - An estimated 100 million pounds of spoiled onions have been disposed of in Idaho and Oregon following a winter of unprecedented snowfall.

The Capital Press reported Sunday that both states extended the onion disposal deadline a month to April 15 in response to the number of onions.

Oregon officials gave a landfill permission to build an additional trench to handle the onions.

A state department of agriculture official says being able to dispose of all the onions was a "minor miracle."

The onions are believed to be spoiled due to sheds collapsing under the weight of large amounts of snow and ice.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories