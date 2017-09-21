Military family surprised with free groceries for a year

Allen and Christina Rogers were surprised to learn they will be getting free groceries for a year. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Allen and Christina Rogers thought they were going to an Operation Homefront event this morning to be veteran representatives.

Instead, they were surprised by Albertsons and the Eckrich Corporation with a shopping spree.

After filling up three carts full of groceries, the family was given an even bigger surprise.

“We're very, very excited to give you this gift, it's actually gonna be free groceries for a year. So you'll be able to do this once a week, and not have to worry about how to pay for it.”

Specialist Allen Rogers served as an infantryman in the Army National Guard for 17 years. He and his wife Christina have five children.

“My kids are gonna be ecstatic," said Christina Rogers. 'We are definitely on a budget. We're on a pension. So they never get little extra treats, and when they do they don't last long, they're going to be in grocery bliss. So thank you."

The surprise is part of Eckrich's campaign to honor military families.

