Middleton Ridley's store offers free deliveries to Weiser residents

The roof of the Ridley's grocery store in Weiser collapsed Thursday under the weight of snow. (Photo: KTVB)

WEISER - Less than a week after heavy snow caused the roof of Ridley's store in Weiser to cave in, the company announced Wednesday that its Middleton store will step up to provide free deliveries to Weiser residents.

The Weiser store collapsed last Thursday as a crew was on the roof shoveling off snow. The crew was able to get off the roof before it completely collapsed. No one was in the store at the time, and no injuries were reported, but the building suffered heavy damage.

MORE: Snow collapses roof of Weiser grocery store

The collapse left Weiser residents without many options for buying groceries.

"Ridley's is our main grocery store in town,” Steve Penner, a spokesman for Washington County Disaster Services, said last week. “We have a couple of convenience stores but it will definitely be an inconvenience because people have to go to Payette and Ontario, at least for the near future."

The region has been inundated with heavy snowfall for weeks, and dozens of roof collapses have been reported throughout the area. Weiser has been among the hardest-hit communities.

RELATED: Gov. Otter signs disaster declaration for Washington County

Mark Ridley, director of operations for Ridley's Family Markets, tells KTVB that the free deliveries from Middleton will continue until the company can get back up and running in Weiser.

To place an order, click here. Customers can also call the store at (208) 585-3043. The only requirement is a $30 minimum purchase.

Copyright 2016 KTVB