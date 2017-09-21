Middleton man killed in I-84 crash

Idaho State Police (Photo: KTVB)

SAND HOLLOW, Idaho - A Middleton man died in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 northwest of Sand Hollow Thursday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old William R. Dudley was driving eastbound on the interstate at about 3:40 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, came back onto the road, and rolled.

Dudley's pickup came to a rest in the median. Police say he died at the scene of the crash, which happened near the Black Canyon exit at milepost 12.

Dudley was wearing his seatbelt, according to investigators.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were partially blocked for more than an hour.

