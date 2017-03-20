Middleton man dies after partial trench collapse

The trench a MIddleton man was partially buried in Saturday before he died. (Photo: Eagle Fire Department)

CANYON COUNTY - A 58-year-old Middleton man died after he was partially buried in a trench, Canyon County Coroner Vicki DeGeus-Morris siad Monday.

DeGeus-Morris said Harold Foote died after the accident, which happened around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Foote was buried up to his pelvis in dirt, the coroner said. He was transported to St. Luke's in Nampa, where he was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said emergency crews were dispatched to a a trench collapse at a construction site on Franklin Road, north of Joplin Road.

When the crews arrived, Foote wasn't conscious or breathing, and it appeared to be in cardiac arrest.

First responders and workers at the site dug the man out and got him out of the trench. Canyon County paramedics began lifesaving measures and Foote was taken to the hospital.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

