Micron gives $20,000 to Boise Rescue Mission.

BOISE -- Micron gave a big helping hand to the Boise Rescue Mission on Tuesday: a $20,000 helping hand to be exact.

Idaho-based Micron team members voted for the Rescue Mission as the company's charity of choice for 2017. In addition to the $20,000 grant, Micron employees are donating volunteer support to the Mission, which provides resources to Idahoans struggling with homelessness.

"There are children, mothers, fathers, grandparents, all walks of life can find themselves in that situation," Micron Community Relations Manager Kami Faylor said. "I think our team members recognize it's an issue in the Treasure Valley and they really want to do something about it."

The Boise Rescue Mission says this grant will help hundreds of people get back on their feet and is a great example of the extraordinary generosity of our community in the Treasure Valley.



