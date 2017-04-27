Micron announces new president, CEO

Sanjay Mehrotra (Photo: Micron)

BOISE -- Micron has chosen its new CEO and president, the Boise-based tech company announced Thursday.

Sanjay Mehrotra, the co-founder and former CEO of SanDisk, will take the helm May 8.

Micron's current CEO, Mark Durcan, announced his decision to retire in February. Durcan will officially step down as CEO next month, but will remain with Micron in an advisory role through August to help with the transition, according to the company.

Robert E. Switz, chairman of the board of directors and a member of the CEO selection committee, said in a press release Mehrotra's experience in business and technology make him a good fit to lead Micron.

"Sanjay has an outstanding track record of business success and exceptional knowledge of the memory and storage industry," he said. "His experience in markets ranging from consumer to enterprise make him uniquely qualified to lead Micron into the future."

Mehrotra's business SanDisk, which manufactures flash storage and memory products, grew from a start-up in 1988 to a Fortune 500 company with revenues up to $6.6 billion, Micron says. It was sold to Western Digital Corporation in 2016 for $16 billion.

Mehrotra said in a statement he plans to continue working on memory technology innovations at Micron.

"Innovation in memory and storage technology is enabling new products, improved customer experience and growth across multiple markets," he said."Micron is at the forefront of driving these innovations, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a talented global team."

Micron will remain headquartered in Boise, although Mehrotra will divide his time between Idaho and the company's Milpitas, California offices, the company says.

