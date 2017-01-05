Metro Meals on Wheels cancels Thursday delivery

Metro Meals on Wheels will resume food deliveries on Friday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Metro Meals on Wheels in Ada County has canceled meal delivery for today because of the weather.

The organization serves nearly 1,000 seniors around the valley

Director Grant Jones says it took a lot longer Wednesday for their employees and volunteers to get everyone their food. He says they made the decision to not deliver meals today to keep their staff from having to brave the treacherous roads yet again.

“Based on the feedback that we received from so many folks today saying if it's like this tomorrow please don't come out. We'll be just fine and we don't want you to be out in the weather and have to worry about it. We'll be just fine and I really do believe that the folks will be fine, they'll be OK,” said Jones.

Jones says they plan to deliver on Friday so people will get their Friday meals and weekend frozen meals. He also says this is the first time they have canceled a delivery day in recent memory.

