Messy roads make for difficult driving across the valley

Getting around city streets has been a challenge for drivers not used to all the snow. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Snow on the roads is making for some treacherous driving conditions across the Treasure Valley.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert reports that 5 inches of new snow has fallen in the area since Tuesday afternoon and continues to fall. Boise has more snow on the ground than it has seen at any time in the past 30 years.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for the lower Treasure Valley until 11 p.m. tonight.

All that snow is creating havoc for drivers, especially residents trying to get out of their neighborhoods. One Boise resident told KTVB she stayed home from work today because she could not get her Ford Focus out of her neighborhood safely. There was just too much snow on the street.

We heard a lot of similar complaints on social media about all the snow accumulating on side streets is making it difficult to get around.

Because of the difficult driving conditions, West Ada School District made the early call to cancel classes today. Lots of others school district like Boise, Kuna, Middleton and Nampa followed suit. We have a complete list of all the closures here.

We are also getting word from local school districts about sports activities being canceled. We have begun to compile a list of those cancellations. You can check here for the latest update.

It was slow going on Interstate 84 and city streets during this morning's commute despite efforts by the Idaho Transportation Department and Ada County Highway District to keep the roads clear.

ACHD tells us their crews are out in full force today. They have 58 units, and that includes snowplows, scraper trucks and deicers. They are currently working hard to clear streets for the afternoon commute home.

The snowy conditions have led to dozens of accidents and slide-offs across the valley.

As of noon, Ada County dispatch reports there have been 32 slide-offs since Tuesday afternoon, 50 stalled or stuck vehicles and 14 crashes. Three of those crashes involved injuries.

Canyon County dispatch told us there have been between 15 and 20 slide-offs overnight. And Idaho State Police say from Tuesday afternoon until 2 a.m. today troopers responded to 22 slide-offs and 9 crashes. One of the crashes was an injury accident.

Motorists are urged to slow down and give themselves plenty of time to brake. And always be watchful of the vehicles in front of you.

Officials with Republic Services, the trash and recycling contractor for the City of Boise, say their trucks are operating, but because of the road conditions, trash collection and recycling may be delayed. Customers are encouraged to leave their carts out for pickup until they are collected.





Keeping a fire hydrant clear of snow can help firefighters responding to a fire. (Photo: BFD)

The Boise Fire Department is asking for the public's help in keeping fire hydrants clear of snow. If you live near a fire hydrant you are asked to take a few minutes to clear the area around it of snow. That will help firefighter who need to access water in case of a fire.

We’ve also received word from Chicago Connection that their pizza delivery service is not available today due to the poor driving conditions. No word on when it will resume. Anyone using a local business that delivers is urged to call ahead to see if that service is operating today.

And as we look ahead to the weekend there is rain in the forecast. One viewer wanted to know if that rain will clear out the snow. Larry Gebert says not completely. We still have quite a bit of snow on the frozen ground. It won't be able to melt completely, but road conditions are expected to improve.

