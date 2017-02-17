Meridian/Ustick work to begin Saturday

File image of road construcion (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - Starting this weekend, give yourself some extra time when driving on Meridian Road.

The Ada County Highway District says the south side of the Meridian-Ustick intersection will close to through traffic Saturday so crews can replace and install utilities and pipes under the roadway. That work must be completed before the roadway can be rebuilt.

Here's what ACHD says drivers expect:

- All businesses and residences will be accessible.

- Through traffic will be detoured around the closure onto Linder, Locust Grove and Fairview and Cherry Lane.

- Ustick Road will remain open at the intersection, with lane restrictions.

- Flaggers will direct traffic during work hours.

- The closure is expected to last through February 27 -- but the schedule depends on weather conditions.

