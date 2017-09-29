Meridian students take part in Feed the Need event

Students at Ambrose School in Meridian helped create about 60,000 meals during their "Feed the Need" event. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

The Ambrose School of Meridian held its third annual Feed the Need event today.

The school partners with Homestead Ministries of Colfax, Wash., to give 10,000 pounds of product to the Boise Rescue Mission.

Homestead Ministries grows local grains such as beans, peas, lentils, wheat and barley from farmers and processors as well as a variety of spices, bags and labels. They pack it all up into multiple trailers and deliver it to Meridian.

The school then packs the supplies together into single meal packages.

"The Ambrose School has allowed us to let the kids get in here, they have a good excitement, they know from start to finish that what they're doing is that they're giving stuff to people that cannot afford to eat it," said Tom Riedner with Homestead Ministries. "It's a very gracious thing that these young people are doing right now."

Around 60,000 meals were made to be distributed to those who need it most in the Treasure Valley.

