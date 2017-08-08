Meridian residents vow to fight new Costco

Some residents are fighting a new Costco proposed in Meridian, saying Chinden Boulevard can't handle the increased traffic. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - It's been talked about and rumored for more than a year now: a Costco coming to Meridian.

Originally, the word was that it could go in at the proposed development Linder Village on the southeast corner of Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard. But that's no longer the case.

Developers are now hoping to build a Costco, along with other commercial and residential space, on the south west corner of Ten Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard.

All the developers of this site - Brighton Corporation, Costco and GFI - held a meeting in Meridian for people to learn more.

Developers are hoping to turn an expansive crop field into a mixed-use site with hundreds more homes, a Costco and other commercial buildings.

Tuesday's meeting was one of the first formal steps required by the city of Meridian before the developers can submit their joint applications for annexation, zoning and comprehensive plan amendments to the City of Meridian.

Many are excited about the store coming to the area, but Wednesday's packed meeting got heated at times. Dozens of attendees argued against the proposed development, saying Costco would generate more traffic, congestion and noise. They say Chinden Boulevard, also known as U.S 20/26, can't handle the high volume of traffic because the highway is reduced to only one lane in each direction for miles in this area.

But developers believe having the store there will cut out people's trips to Nampa and Boise, provide more convenience and reduce air pollution.

An engineering firm is currently conducting a required traffic study before the developers can submit their applications to the city.

"We don't have the answers yet. When that traffic impact study is done and the Idaho Transportation Department and [Ada County Highway District] have the opportunity to weigh in. they will look at system improvements, capacity improvements that they think are required to mitigate," Brighton Corporation's Mike Wardle told attendees, "We don't know what those are today."

"I think it's a huge negative for quality of life," nearby Meridian resident Roger Lee said. "The traffic is horrendous to begin with so it can't improve it and in fact what they don't understand is that it will act as a magnet so it will bring more traffic into the area."

Once they finish the pre-application process here within the next several weeks, developers will submit it to the City of Meridian. If approved, it will then go before the planning and zoning commission for a public hearing.

Developers anticipate the whole process - from application approval to building permits - will take about six months. They say their goal and their hope is to start construction on Costco early next year.

But most people who stood up and asked questions at Tuesday's meeting said they will fight it.

Meanwhile, Meridian city planners tell KTVB the developers of Linder Village submitted an application for development, and WinCo is listed as the main commercial tenant there.

